Kangana Ranaut says views on farm laws personal, don't represent BJP's stand on farmer bills | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE). BJP MP Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut on farm laws: Facing backlash over her remarks calling for bringing back the farm laws that were repealed in 2021, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut said her views on the contentious legislation were personal and do not represent the party's stand.

The Himachal Pradesh BJP has also distanced itself from the Mandi MP's statement.

In a post on X, Kangana wrote, "My views on Farmers Laws are personal and they don't represent the party's stand on those Bills."

Kangana withdraws remark calling for bringing back farm laws

Kangana Ranaut said, "In the last few days the media asked me some questions on farmers' law and I suggested that the farmers should request PM Modi to bring back the farmers' law. Many people are disappointed and disheartened by my statement. When the farmers' law was proposed, many of us supported it but our Prime Minister withdrew it with great sensitivity and sympathy. And it is the duty of all of us workers to respect the dignity of his words. I also have to keep this in mind. I am not an artist. I am a worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party and my opinions should be the party's stand instead of being my own. So if I disappoint anyone with my words and my thinking, I will be sorry and I take my words back."

Speaking at an event in Mandi district on Tuesday (September 24), the actor-politician said the three farm laws faced protests only in some states. "Farmers are a pillar of strength in India's progress. Only in some states, they had objected to farm laws. I appeal with folded hands that farm laws should be brought back in the interest of farmers," she had said.

Ranaut's remark came at a time when political parties are preparing for the assembly polls in Haryana slated on October 5 (Saturday). Haryana had witnessed major protests by farmers, especially at Delhi borders, demanding that the three laws be repealed.

The laws were eventually withdrawn by the Modi government in 2021.

BJP distances itself from Kangana Ranaut's remarks on farmer laws

The Bharatiya Janata Party has distanced itself from the remarks of party leader Kangana Ranaut on farm laws while stating that the actor is not authorised to make such statements on the party's behalf. This comes after Ranaut suggested that the three farm laws that were repealed following prolonged farmer protests should be brought back.

The actor-turned-politician had told the media, "I know this statement could be controversial, but the three farm laws should be brought back. Farmers themselves should demand it."

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said the remarks are a personal statement of Ranaut and doesn't depict BJP's view on farm bills.

"On the social media platforms, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's statement on the farm bills that was withdrawn by central govt, is going viral. I want to make it clear that this statement is a personal statement of her," Bhatia said.

"Kangana Ranaut is not authorised to make such a statement on behalf of the BJP, and it doesn't depict the BJP's view on the farm bills. We disapprove of this statement," he added.

Amarinder Singh Raja criticises Kangana's remarks on farm laws

The Mandi MP has drawn ire over her remarks on farm laws. Earlier, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja criticised the actor, calling her habitually controversial.

"I think she is mentally unstable. Some people are accustomed to creating controversy, and the BJP benefits from her statements. She talks about farmers, Punjab, the Emergency, and Rahul Gandhi. There are other MPs who never make such remarks," the Congress leader said.

The Congress alleged that the remarks are an indication that the ruling party was making efforts to bring back the three laws and asserted that Haryana will give a befitting reply to it.

Notably, this is not the first time, BJP has distanced itself from Ranaut's remarks and stated that she is not authorised to make such statements on the party's behalf. Last month, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) distanced itself from Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut's statement about the farmers' agitation and also asked the actor-turned-politician to refrain from giving such statements in the future.

"The statement made by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut in the context of the farmers' movement is not the opinion of the party. Bharatiya Janata Party expresses disagreement with the statement made by Kangana Ranaut. On behalf of the party, Kangana Ranaut is neither permitted nor authorised to make statements on party policy issues," the party said in a release.

"On behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Kangana Ranaut has been directed not to make any such statements in future. Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to following the principles of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' and social harmony," it added.

The actor had then claimed that farmer protests were a build up to a "Bangladesh-like situation" in India and several killings and rapes were reported from the protest sites.