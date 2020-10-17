Bandra magistrate court orders FIR against Kangana, Rangoli for creating 'communal tension' through tweets

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Bandra magistrate court has ordered registration of an FIR against actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel allegedly for creating communal tension through their tweets and interviews.

The complainant had accused Kangana of creating a social divide between Hindu and Muslim artists via her tweets and interviews to channels.

Earlier this week, the actor was booked by Karnataka police over her tweet allegedly targeting farmers protesting against contentious central farm laws. The case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 108 ?(abetment), wanton vilifiation upon a community (153A) and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace (504).

