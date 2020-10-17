Saturday, October 17, 2020
     
Bandra magistrate court orders FIR against Kangana, Rangoli for creating 'communal tension' through tweets

Bandra magistrate court has ordered registration of an FIR against actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel allegedly for creating communal tension through their tweets and interviews.

New Delhi Updated on: October 17, 2020 13:07 IST
The complainant had accused Kangana of creating a social divide between Hindu and Muslim artists via her tweets and interviews to channels. 

Earlier this week, the actor was booked by Karnataka police over her tweet allegedly targeting farmers protesting against contentious central farm laws. The case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 108 ?(abetment), wanton vilifiation upon a community (153A) and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace (504). 

