'Kangana's life threatened in Maharashtra': Actor's mother slams Shiv Sena over Mumbai office demolition

Kangana Ranaut's mother slams Shiv Sena

Kangana Ranaut's mother Asha Ranaut has come out in support of her daughter after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished a part of her bungalow at Pali Hill in Bandra. The actor's mother has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for supporting Kangana, however, she has also slammed the Shiv Sena and has called it 'coward'.

"India supports my daughter. Why this injustice? This is not Bal Thackeray's Shiv Sena. It [Shiv Sena] is a coward. What type of government is this?" Kangana's mother was quoted as saying by Aaj Tak.

Kangana Ranaut's life is threatened in Maharashtra, the actor's mother said while she took a dig at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"India is watching how things are being done with a motive of taking revenge," Asha Ranaut said.

Referring to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's comments on Kangana, Asha Ranaut said: "Kanaga is my daughter. How can he talk like this about her? Kangana never lies. I want to appeal to Shiv Sena not to do anything like this.

"Kangana will stay here [in Maharashtra]. She has spent 15 years there, half of her age. Maharashtra is for all," Asha Ranaut further said.

Meanwhile, a day after Mumbai’s civic authorities demolished portions of her office, actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday again took on the Maharashtra government by castigating Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for “misusing power” and declaring that her voice won’t be suppressed.

Ranaut, who found support from a section of the film fraternity and also some opprobrium, posted a series of tweets comparing the Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to goons, terming the state government a “milavat sarkar” and recalling Marathi culture and pride.

On Wednesday, the day the actor returned to Mumbai from her home state Himachal Pradesh, the BMC demolished illegal alterations of her bungalow. The Bombay High Court stayed the demolition process and sought to know why the BMC entered the property when the owner was not present.

Ranaut described Thackeray as a prime example of nepotism who is misusing power to suppress her voice.

"Your father's good deeds can give you wealth, but you have to earn respect, you will shut my mouth, but my voice will echo in a hundred millions after me, how many mouths will you shut? How many voices will you suppress? Till when you will run away from the truth, you are nothing but an example of dynasty," the 33-year-old actor wrote on Twitter.

