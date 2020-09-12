Image Source : PTI/FILE Kangana Ranaut to meet Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tomorrow

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is likely to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday (September 13). The crucial meeting will come amid a face off between Kangana and Shiv-Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished a part of actress' Mumbai Bungalow.

Kangana Ranaut also hit out at Congress President Sonia Gandhi, whose party is part of the Shiv Sena-led coalition government in Maharashtra. The actress said history will judge Gandhi for her silence and indifference.

Kangana on Twitter, "You have grown up in the west and lived here in India. You may be aware of the struggles of women. History will judge your silence and indifference when your own Government is harassing women and ensuring a total mockery of law and order. I hope you will intervene @INCIndia."

"Dear respected honourable @INCIndia president Sonia Gandhi ji being a woman arn't you anguished by the treatment I am given by your government in Maharashtra? Can you not request your Government to uphold the principles of the Constitution given to us by Dr. Ambedkar?" Kangana added.

Meanwhile, taking a dig at the Shiv Sena, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said the state government thinks its war against coronavirus is over and the only battle left to wage is against actress Kangana Ranaut.

"The (Maharashtra) government thinks that the war against corona is over and the only battle that is left to wage is against Kangana. The entire government machinery is involved in fighting against Kangana. They can do whatever they want, but they should pay attention to the handling of the coronavirus situation in the state.

"Devote at least 50 per cent of the time (in tackling the coronavirus) that you are spending in fighting against Kangana," Fadnavis said.

