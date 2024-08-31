Rahul Gandhi is trying to divide India, must undergo drug test: Kangana Ranaut in Aap Ki Adalat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Actor-director and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut.

Aap Ki Adalat: Actor-director and first-time Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut spoke about Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and alleged that he is going abroad and asking America to intervene in India's affairs.

Kangana Ranaut's reaction to Rahul Gandhi speaking in Lok Sabha

Kangana Ranaut described what she noticed when she watched Rahul Gandhi speaking in Lok Sabha for the first time. "You can't believe, the atmosphere he was trying to build inside the House. He had brought photographs of all gods to show that all these gods were using the hand symbol of Congress, as if they were his party's brand ambassadors. Then he said, I belong to Shivji Ki Baraat. And then he sat, and watched blankly with his eyes transfixed. I felt telling somebody to go and check, what happened to him. I never asked for a drugs test on him, but yes, I said, he must undergo a test."

When it was pointed out that she had described Rahul as bitter, poisonous, Kangana replied, "That's what the entire nation is saying. He is going abroad and asking America to intervene in our affairs. He is always trying to divide our country, whether it is caste, economy, borders."

Kangana, who plays the role of Indira Gandhi in the movie, said, "Emergency is one of the best kept secrets. Our present generation knows little about it. She (Indira) was equally bad, equally loved. Like Modi Ji is praised as an avataar of Shri Ram, Indira Ji was praised as Chandi Durga. The love and hate for a leader captured my imagination while doing this movie. She got 35 bullets in her body. I was trying to show how a leader who while fighting for the country, fought against the country (by imposing Emergency)...While doing the role of Indira Gandhi, my entire outlook changed. Here was an elderly lady, her love towards his son, she lost her son, she did so much for the country.

Rajat Sharma: Will Rahul Gandhi like your movie?

Kangana Ranaut: (after a pause) If he goes home and watches Tom and Jerry, how can he understand?

Rajat Sharma: He will have to watch you as his Daadi?

Kangana Ranaut: This Rajkumar mindset.. This Bharat Desh belonged to my Daadi. He will have to cast off such a mindset, otherwise he will be reduced to a cartoon. .... Some Congress leaders said, I am trying to run my shop by playing the role of Daadi. It's better I am in BJP, otherwise I would have hated, had I been in Congress."

On Youth Congress filing a case against her, Kangana replied: "I offered them to come and watch the movie. They don't want to."

Kangana Ranaut's on farmers protest

On her controversial remark about "bodies hanging and rapes taking place during the farmers' protest", the BJP MP clarified that she did not say it was the farmers who did these. "What I had said, was, at the protest site of farmers, bodies were found, and gangrape did take place. I never said, farmers did this, anti-social ('upadravi') elements did this. I have the video coverage with me."

Kangana said, "I feel, as a person, the world watches the truth but negates it and lives in falsehood. My remark was against the 'upadravis', not the farmers...I myself belong to a farmer's family, I used to carry food to the fields for farmers. My daadi wanted me to take up farming...What I wanted to say was, the farmers' protest was completely hijacked."

Kangana Ranaut said, "those who took part in anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh by taking Rs 500 daily and free biryani, were also seen at the farmers' protest site. People have seen this. I can produce the videos. The same faces can be identified at farmers' protest site."

On BJP central leadership issuing a statement expressing disagreement with her on farmers related issues and making it clear "she is not authorized to make statements on policy issues", Kangana Ranaut replied, "It's only 2 months I have become a politician. We do get party guidelines, but it was overblown by the media saying that I was sternly reprimanded...People in BJP love me, they are honest and sincere people."