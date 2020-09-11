Image Source : PTI/FILE Kangana's drug link charges to be probed by Mumbai police, order issued by Maharashtra govt

Kangana Ranaut seems to be headed for more trouble after the Maharashtra government on Friday asked the Mumbai police to conduct an inquiry into the allegation that the she used banned substances and narcotics drugs. The city police received a communication from the state home department in this connection and the crime branch will look into the matter.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said on Tuesday that the Mumbai police will probe allegations by actor Adhyayan Suman that Ranaut took drugs. Adhyayan, the son of actor Shekhar Suman, was once in a relationship with Ranaut and had made the allegation in an interview, Deshmukh had said.

If Mumbai Police launches a probe into the issue, summons could be sent to Adhyayan Suman and also Kangana Ranaut for further investigation into the matter.

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik had submitted a letter to the Home Department referring to the allegation in Adhyayan''s interview. Taking cognisance of the letter, the department asked the police to conduct an inquiry, the official said.

Ranaut is locked in a public spat with the Shiv Sena, which heads the ruling coalition in the state, after her statement comparing Mumbai to "Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir" irked the party.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage