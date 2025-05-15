Kangana Ranaut deletes Trump-Modi comparison post after BJP president JP Nadda asked her to do so Kangana Ranaut deleted a controversial post comparing Trump and Modi after BJP chief JP Nadda intervened, though she reaffirmed her strong support for the Prime Minister.

New Delhi:

BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut found herself at the centre of political controversy this week after posting a provocative comment on social media in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks about Apple’s manufacturing in India. The now-deleted post drew sharp attention for its comparison between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, prompting a direct call from BJP National President J.P. Nadda.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Ranaut confirmed that Nadda personally reached out to her, advising the removal of the post. "Respected national president Shri @JPNadda ji called and asked me to delete the tweet I had posted regarding Trump asking Apple CEO Tim Cook not to manufacture in India. I regret posting that very personal opinion of mine. As per instructions, I immediately deleted it from Instagram as well," she wrote.

The original tweet, which has since gone viral through screenshots, questioned the motivation behind Trump’s apparent discomfort with Apple’s shift toward India. In it, Ranaut suggested that Trump may be envious of Prime Minister Modi’s global stature and influence. She controversially referred to Modi as "sab alpha male ka baap" and speculated that Trump’s stance could stem from “personal jealousy or diplomatic insecurity.”

Here's what Kangana Ranaut's now-deleted post read: "What could be the reason for this love lost? He is the American President, but the world’s most loved leader is the Indian Prime Minister. Trump is in his second term, while our Prime Minister is moving into his third. Undoubtedly, Trump is an alpha male, but our PM is the father of all alpha males. What do you think—personal jealousy or diplomatic insecurity?"

Trump, while speaking at a business event in Doha, had claimed he advised Apple CEO Tim Cook against expanding manufacturing in India, citing high tariffs and encouraging the company to focus production within the U.S. "You can build in India if you want to take care of India," Trump said but expressed concern over Apple's growing footprint in India.

Following his remarks, the Indian government engaged with Apple executives, who reaffirmed the company’s commitment to its investment and expansion plans in India, brushing off Trump's comments.

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet quickly sparked debate online, with supporters praising her nationalistic tone while critics accused her of stoking diplomatic tensions unnecessarily. However, the swift removal of the post after party intervention indicates the BJP’s cautious approach to sensitive international issues during an election-heavy political climate.

Despite deleting the tweet, Ranaut remains a vocal supporter of Prime Minister Modi. Shortly after the PM's address to the nation following Operation Sindoor — India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack — she lauded Modi’s leadership. In another post, she wrote, “Dear Prime Minister ji, you led us with unmatched courage, wisdom, and unwavering commitment and compassion for the nation. A great leader in every sense.”