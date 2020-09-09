PHOTOS: BMC bulldozes Kangana Ranaut's Bandra office

Image Source : INDIA TV BMC demolishes Kangana Ranaut's Bandra office

Amid a war of words between Kangana Ranaut and the Maharashtra government, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday demolished the actor's office in Bandra for 'illegal construction'. The civic body bulldozed "illegal alterations" including kitchen, washroom, dining area, walls and the front porch of Kangana Ranaut's house.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut refused the allegations and said that there was no illegal construction in her office. She said the government has banned any demolitions in COVID till September 30.

Ranaut is at the center of a storm after her recent remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), irking the ruling Shiv Sena which also controls the BMC.

The 33-year-old actor is scheduled to reach Mumbai later in the day. She has alleged that the Maharashtra government was targeting her because of her fight with the Shiv Sena.

Earlier, the BMC pasted a stop-work notice at the actor's bungalow at Pali Hill in suburban Bandra. The civic body claimed that during regular inspection it found "several illegal constructions and modifications" have been carried out without taking necessary approvals from the BMC.

