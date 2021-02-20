Here's what Digvijaya Singh has to say over Congress MLA's 'nachne gaane wali' remark against Kangana

Image Source : PTI Congress leader Digvijaya Singh reacts on party leader's comment on Kangana Ranaut.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday reacted on party MLA Sukhdev Panse's derogatory remark on actor Kangana Ranaut who referred her as 'naachne gaane waali'.

Taunting the actor, Congress leader Sukhdev Panse said, "Kangana jaisi nachne gane wali mahila kisanon ke swabhiman ko thes pahuchaye (Kangana is hurting the self-respect of farmers)...Police baton charges Congress, who's standing for farmers..." the Congress leader made this comment on Friday while submitting a memorandum to district collector over lathi-charge on party workers in Sarni.

Reacting on the party leader's comment on the actress, Digvijaya Singh further passed a taunt and said ''who is Kangana?''

On Friday, Kangana Ranaut reacted to former Madhya Pradesh minister Sukhdev Panse's derogatory remark about her, calling her a "naachney gaane waali". The actress tweeted a strong reply based about Panse's comment.

"Whoever this fool is does he know I am no Deepika, Katrina or Alia... I am the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to do big hero ( Khan/Kumar) films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men+women against me. I am a Rajput woman I don't shake a** I break bones," Kangana wrote on Twitter.

Her tweet came in response to an IANS tweet, which reads: "Former minister in the previous #KamalNath govt in Madhya Pradesh, Sukhdev Panse, has made a derogatory remark against #Bollywood actress #KanganaRanaut (@KanganaTeam), calling her a 'Naachney Gaane waali' (which loosely translates into a cheap version of a public entertainer)."

(With inputs from IANS)

