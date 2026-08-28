'Kanda Express' carrying 453.65 tonnes of onion from Nashik reaches Delhi amid its rising prices

New Delhi:

Amid rising prices of onions in the country, the first 'Kanda Express', a dedicated rail rake carrying about 453.65 tonnes of onion from Nashik in Maharashtra, arrived in Delhi on Friday. This has been done as part of the government's efforts to boost supplies in the national capital and nearby cities and rein in prices. "The first Kanda Express, carrying 453.65 tonnes of onion in 21 wagons, reached the national capital in the morning," Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare told PTI.

Onions will be sold at Rs 35 per kg in Delhi-NCR

Nidhi Khare said the onions, stored at Nashik, will be sold at a subsidised rate of Rs 35 per kg in Delhi-NCR and some of the stock will also be sent to nearby cities such as Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Jammu. She said Kanda Express was originally scheduled to reach on Wednesday but was delayed due to protests by some vested interest groups in Nashik.

However, the local administration brought the situation under control and the train took off from Nashik with a delay, she added.

Centre currently holds about 1.21 lakh tonnes of onion as buffer stock

It should be noted that the Centre currently holds about 1.21 lakh tonnes of onion as buffer stock under the Price Stabilisation Fund and Khare added that a Kanda Express rake bound for Chennai would be loaded on Friday, followed by rakes for three other destinations -- Madurai, Ernakulam and Guwahati -- one after another.

Khare stated that the impact of the buffer stock release is expected to bring down retail onion prices in Delhi within a week.

As per the data from the Consumers Affairs Ministry, the retail onion prices in the capital rose 88 per cent to Rs 62 per kg on Thursday, up from Rs 33 per kg a year earlier and the all-India average retail price stood at Rs 46.58 per kg, while the wholesale rate was Rs 38.29 per kg on the same day.

Khare says onion availability remains comfortable

However, in spite of spike in prices, Khare said onion availability remains comfortable to meet domestic demand in the coming months, supported by an estimated production of 307.37 lakh tonnes in 2025-26, broadly on par with 307.67 lakh tonnes produced the previous year.

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