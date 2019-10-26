Image Source : FILE Kamlesh Tiwari's wife Kiran to be new Hindu Samaj Party chief

Kiran Tiwari, wife of slain Hindu Samaj Party (HSP) chief, will take charge as the new president of the party here on Saturday.

"Kiran Tiwari, who has been unanimously appointed as our leader, will take charge at the party's Lucknow office today. She will later be presented before the media as HSP's newly appointed national President," said Rajesh Mani Tripathi, National General Secretary, HSP.

Kamlesh Tiwari was shot dead by two assailants inside his office in Khurshidbagh area of Lucknow on October 18. The killers have been arrested by a Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat police.

