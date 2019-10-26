Saturday, October 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Kamlesh Tiwari's wife Kiran to be new Hindu Samaj Party chief

Kamlesh Tiwari's wife Kiran to be new Hindu Samaj Party chief

Kiran Tiwari, who has been unanimously appointed as our leader, will take charge at the party's Lucknow office today. She will later be presented before the media as HSP's newly appointed national President," said Rajesh Mani Tripathi, National General Secretary, HSP

IANS IANS
Lucknow Published on: October 26, 2019 12:36 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : FILE

Kamlesh Tiwari's wife Kiran to be new Hindu Samaj Party chief

Kiran Tiwari, wife of slain Hindu Samaj Party (HSP) chief, will take charge as the new president of the party here on Saturday.

"Kiran Tiwari, who has been unanimously appointed as our leader, will take charge at the party's Lucknow office today. She will later be presented before the media as HSP's newly appointed national President," said Rajesh Mani Tripathi, National General Secretary, HSP.

Kamlesh Tiwari was shot dead by two assailants inside his office in Khurshidbagh area of Lucknow on October 18. The killers have been arrested by a Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat police.

ALSO READ| Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: Gujarat court grants UP Police transit remand of two accused

ALSO READ| Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: Yogi announces Rs 15 lakh for victim's family

Write a comment

Elections
Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to be part of Mamata's Kali Puja Next StoryAndhra to set up university for skill development  