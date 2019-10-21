Image Source : FILE Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: Maharashtra man was in touch with other accused

The 29-year-old man arrested from Nagpur in Maharashtra in connection with the last week's murder of Hindutva leader Kamlesh Tiwari in Lucknow was in continuous touch with other persons held in the case, a senior ATS officer said on Monday.

Police also suspect that Sayyad Asim Ali, who was apprehended by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from Mominpura area in Nagpur on October 19, had played a "very important" role in the crime.

Tiwari (45), who headed Hindu Samaj Party, was killed at his home in Naka Hindola area in the Uttar Pradesh capital on October 18. He was earlier associated with a faction of the Hindu Mahasabha.

"Ali's interrogation has revealed that he played a very important role in the killing of Tiwari. His mobile phone call details record and probe of his various forms of communication have shown he was in touch with other accused in the case," said Vikram Deshmane, Maharashtra ATS Deputy Commissioner of Police.

He said a team of UP Police reached Nagpur on Monday.

Ali was produced in a court in Nagpur which gave UP Police his transit remand to take him to Lucknow for further probe, an official said.

Apart from Ali, five persons, including three from Gujarat, were taken into custody in connection with the murder case.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday announced a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh each for arrests of two more suspects.

