Kamaraj Nagar Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Puducherry:

The Kamaraj Nagar Assembly constituency is one of the 30 constituencies in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 10 of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Bharatiya Janata Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katch, Puducherry Development Party, Puratchi Bharatham, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam (DMK), Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (ADMK), Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Aam Admi Party (AAP) are the main parties in the state.

The Kamaraj Nagar Assembly constituency comes under the Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, BJP candidate A Johnkumar won the seat by defeating Congress candidate MOHF Shajahan with a margin of 7,229 votes (24.82%).

Kamaraj Nagar Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 29,763 voters in the Kamaraj Nagar constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 14,007 were male and 15,023 were female voters. 2 voters belonged to the third gender. 731 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kamaraj Nagar was 3 (2 men and 1 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Kamaraj Nagar constituency was 25,774 . Out of this, 12,504 voters were male, 12,952 were female and no voter belonged to a third gender. There were 318 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kamaraj Nagar in 2016 was 2 (1 men and 1 women).

Kamaraj Nagar Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Puducherry.

Kamaraj Nagar Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Kamaraj Nagar will be declared along with the other 29 Assembly constituencies of Puducherry.

Kamaraj Nagar Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Puducherry are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026.

Kamaraj Nagar Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly Elections, BJP candidate A Johnkumar AK won the Kamaraj Nagar seat with a margin of 7,229 votes (24.82%). He polled 16,687 votes with a vote share of 56.11%. He defeated Congress candidate MOHF Shajahan, who got 9,458 votes (31.08%). NTK candidate N Sharmila Begum stood third with 1,982 votes (6.66%).

In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Ve Vaithilingam won the Kamaraj Nagar seat with a margin of 5,106 votes (19.81%). He polled 11,618 votes with a vote share of 45.09%. ADMK candidate P Ganesan got 6,512 votes (25.27%) and was the runner-up. AINRC candidate B Thayalan stood third with 3,642 votes (14.13%).

Kamaraj Nagar Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: A Johnkumar AK (BJP)

2016: Ve Vaithilingam (Congress)

2011: Ve Vaithilingam (Congress)

Kamaraj Nagar Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Kamaraj Nagar Assembly constituency was 29,083 or 78.71 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 25,769 or 77.40 per cent.