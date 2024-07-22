Kamala Harris praises Joe Biden in first appearance since his campaign exit

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS US Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks to the women and men's National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Champion teams at the White House in Washington.

US Vice President Kamala Harris commended President Joe Biden's achievements during her first public appearance on Monday since Biden unexpectedly ended his reelection campaign and endorsed her as his successor. “Joe Biden's legacy over the last three years is unmatched in modern history," Harris stated at a White House event.

Campaign transition

Following Biden's announcement, Harris became the leading Democratic candidate for president. She plans to visit the former Biden campaign headquarters in Delaware, now the Harris campaign headquarters. Campaign officials have been rallying support, urging delegates to nominate her for the November election against Republican Donald Trump.

Endorsements and support

Prominent Democrats, including Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and California Governor Gavin Newsom, have endorsed Harris. Despite Biden’s departure from the race, an inquiry into the circumstances remains open.

Harris’ campaign focus

Harris emphasised her commitment to uniting the Democratic Party to defeat Trump, highlighting her diverse background and generational contrast with Trump. The Trump campaign has been preparing for Harris’ potential candidacy, scrutinizing her record on various issues.

Biden’s departure and reaction

Biden, who will remain in office until January 2025, faced pressure to exit the race following a weak debate performance against Trump. Harris, seen working tirelessly over the weekend, communicated with key political figures, including Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Trump’s response and Democratic unity

Trump questioned the legitimacy of the Democratic transition on his Truth Social site. Despite initial support for Harris, discussions of an open convention continue, with key figures like Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama withholding immediate endorsements. The Democratic National Committee is expected to announce the next steps soon.

Harris’ stance and challenges

Harris is anticipated to maintain Biden's foreign policy approaches but may adopt a firmer stance on Israel. She has been vocal on abortion rights, a critical issue for younger voters. Despite her candidacy, some Democrats express concerns about the historical challenges of electing a woman president.

Polls and campaign finances

Polling shows Harris and Trump in a statistical tie, with campaign finance experts debating the transfer of funds from Biden’s campaign. Harris' campaign raised significant funds following Biden's exit, indicating strong initial support.

Biden’s health update

Biden remains in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, with plans to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once recovered.

