Kamal Nath alleges Centre's role in toppling govt in MP, led to delay in tackling coronavirus

Kamal Nath hits out at BJP, alleges Centre played role in toppling Madhya Pradesh government.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath has hit out at the Centre's alleging its role in toppling down his government adding the present Shivraj Singh Chouhan has failed to control the rising cases of coronavirus. Kamal Nath said that Madhya Pradesh is the only chief state in the world that does not yet have a home or health minister after the Shivraj-led BJP government took charge in the state. He also alleged that Centre's engagement in toppling down Congress government in Madhya Pradesh led to delay to deal coronavirus.

"Madhya Pradesh is the only state where there is no minister for home and health. Lockdown was imposed 40 days after Rahul Gandhi expressed concerns over COVID19. The Centre's engagement in toppling MP govt led to delay in taking steps to tackle COVID-19," Kamal Nath said.

