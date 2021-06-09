Image Source : PTI Congress leader Kamal Nath admitted to hospital in Gurugram

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram on Wednesday for a routine medical check-up for fever, his aide said.

“Because of fever for the last two days, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister (Nath) has gone to Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, for a routine check-up and health examination. His coronavirus test is negative.

Besides, his routine check-up and all test reports too are normal,” Nath's media coordinator Narendra Saluja told PTI.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted: “Received information that former CM Kamal Nathji is unwell.

I pray to God for his speedy recovery".

Chouhan tweeted that he spoke to Nath, 74, over the phone and enquired about his health.

