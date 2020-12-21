Image Source : PTI/FILE 'Will not go with the kazhagams': Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with AIADMK, DMK for Tamil Nadu polls

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Monday announced that his party will not forge any alliance with Kazhagam parties, apparently referring to DMK and AIADMK, in the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

"There will be no alliance with Kazhagam parties in the forthcoming Assembly election (in Tamil Nadu)," Haasan was quoted as saying at Kanchipuram, Chennai by news agency ANI.

The MNM chief said that his party want to focus on "economic revolution".

"We will begin the second phase of our campaign from the birthplace of Anna... I am here with IAS Santosh Babu who resigned because of pressure and corruption and he has joined our party," he said.

Haasan said that his party if elected to power in the state after Assembly polls, will have a straight forward scheme to people. "We will provide service to people's doorsteps. All house will be digitally connected. All city infrastructure will be given to the village so that migrant will not take place. Enterprise economy will be given focus so that small scale industries will be focussed," he said.

"Internet will be declared as a basic human right. We can give 200 MBPS free to every home which will be a common property resource," he said.

DMK launches campaign against AIADMK

Months ahead of assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, the principal opposition DMK on Sunday launched a campaign against arch-rival AIADMK on what it called "lack of governance" by the Palaniswami government and touching sensitive issues such as the NEET-related suicides.

The campaign is titled "werejectadmk" and the DMK released a video, flagging issues in sectors like agriculture and education as it urged people to defeat the AIADMK in the elections, likely in coming April-May.

The DMK, out of power since 2011, is making a full throttled bid to storm back and dethrone the AIADMK.

Incidentally, the DMK initiative came a day after Chief Minister K Palaniswami launched his poll campaign from his native Edapadi in Salem district, urging the people to ensure a resounding win for his party and facilitate continuity of its "good service" to them.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest India News