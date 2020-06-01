Kamakhya temple to remain closed till June 30; Ambubachi Mela not be conducted this year

Image Source : PTI Kamakhya temple to remain closed till June 30

For the first time in the recorded history, the Ambubachi Mela will not be conducted at Guwahati's Kamakhya temple as the authorities on Monday decided that the temple will remain closed till June 30. The annual menstruation festival has been cancelled in the wake of coronavirus crisis. The temple authority has decided not to host any mass congregation at the premises.

Assam: Authorities of Guwahati's Kamakhya temple have decided that the temple will remain closed till 30th June. The Ambubachi Mela will not be held as the temple will not host any mass congregation. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/hHL9kc9nb3 — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2020

The four-day annual Ambubachi Mela was scheduled to begin on June 22 at the Kamakhya Temple. Earlier, Maa Kamakhya Devalaya issued a statement that a decision has been taken by the 'Dolois' (priests) that only the rituals and prayers associated with the festival would be performed by them.

It has been also decided that devotees, sadhus, or tourists will not be allowed to enter or stay in the premises of the Shakti peeth atop the Nilachal Hills.

Every year, the temple remains closed for four days in the belief that the annual menstrual cycle of GoddessKamakhya falls during the period.

The temple reopens on the fifth day when devotees throng the place of worship to seek the blessings of the Goddess.

The occasion witnesses around 25 lakh footfalls from all over the country and abroad every year.

The Kamakhya temple was closed for devotees since March 20 due to the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent nationwide lockdown.

