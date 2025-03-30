Kamakhya Express train derails near Nergundi railway station in Odisha's Cuttack | Video Kamakhya express derails: The train reportedly derailed near the passenger halt of Manguli in Choudwar area. As per reports, the Bengaluru-Kamakhya Superfast Express train derailed near Choudwar of Odisha.

Kamakhya Express train derails: The Kamakhya Express train has reportedly derailed near Choudwar of Odisha today (March 30). The train was derailed near the passenger halt of Manguli in the Choudwar area. As per reports, the Bengaluru-Kamakhya Superfast Express train derailed in Odisha. Eight bogies of the train have derailed.

"We are yet to receive information regarding any loss of life or injury to the passengers," said officials.

Further details awaited in this regard.

(With inputs from Onkar Sarkar and Anamika Tiwari)