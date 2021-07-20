Former UP CM Kalyan Singh's condition unstable, put on non-invasive ventilation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kalyan Singh's condition unstable

The condition of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh is unstable and he has been kept on non-invasive ventilation, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) said on Tuesday. "The condition of Kalyan Singh is unstable. His clinical parameters are being closely monitored by the expert Consultants. He has been kept on non-invasive ventilation due to respiratory worsening," the hospital said in a bulletin.

The senior faculty of Critical Care Medicine (CCM), cardiology, nephrology, neurology and endocrinology are keeping a close watch on all the aspects related to his health, it further said.

SGPGIMS director professor RK Dhiman is supervising Singh's treatment on a daily basis, the statement added.

Singh, 89, who is also a former governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.

Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.

