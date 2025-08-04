Kalyan Banerjee steps down as TMC's Lok Sabha chief whip over coordination issue with party MPs The move came hours after a virtual meeting of TMC MPs chaired by party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, where she reportedly expressed her displeasure over poor coordination in the party's parliamentary wing.

New Delhi:

In a surprise political development, senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee on Monday resigned from his role as the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha. His resignation comes amid allegations that he was being unfairly blamed for the lack of coordination among party MPs, even though, according to him, some members rarely attend Parliament sessions. The resignation followed just hours after a virtual meeting of TMC parliamentarians chaired by party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Mamata expressed strong dissatisfaction over the poor coordination within the party's parliamentary team during the session," news agency PTI reported citing sources.

What did Kalyan Banerjee say?

"I have quit as the party's chief whip in Lok Sabha as 'Didi' (Mamata Banerjee) said during the virtual meeting that there is a lack of coordination among party MPs. So the blame is on me. Hence, I have decided to step down," Banerjee told the media. The four-time MP from Sreerampur, who is also a senior advocate, said he felt humiliated that the party was not holding those responsible for indiscipline and poor attendance to account, but instead making him the fall guy.

Alleges poor attendance by MPs

"Those whom Mamata Banerjee made MPs don't even come to the Lok Sabha. TMC MPs from South Kolkata, Barrackpore, Bankura, North Kolkata, hardly anyone attends Parliament. What can I do? What is my fault? I am being blamed for everything," Banerjee fumed.

Past clashes add to the tension

As per reports, Banerjee's frequent run-ins with Krishnanagar MP Mahua Moitra and his earlier public spat with former cricketer and TMC MP Kirti Azad had caused considerable embarrassment to the party leadership. The recent flare-up with Moitra, in particular, is believed to have hastened the leadership's move to restructure the party's floor strategy team. In an emotional outburst, Banerjee said he was deeply hurt by the party's silence over "insults" hurled at him by a fellow MP, an apparent reference to Moitra. "Didi says Lok Sabha MPs are fighting and quarrelling. Should I tolerate those who abuse me? I informed the party, but instead of taking action against the person who insulted me, they are blaming me. Let Mamata Banerjee run the party the way she sees fit," the senior leader, who has been with the TMC chief since the late Nineties, said.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Abhishek Banerjee appointed TMC leader in Lok Sabha, replaces Sudip Bandopadhyay