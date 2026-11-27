The 36-year-old MLA was taken into custody four days after the formal complaint was lodged on November 23 and 117 days after the alleged incident took place.

Police have registered a case against Vignesh under five sections, including provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and Sections 75, 78, 79 and 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The charges relate to sexual harassment, stalking, insulting the modesty of a woman and obstructing a public servant from discharging her duty.

Before his arrest, Vignesh had denied the allegations, describing them as baseless and politically motivated.

Following the registration of the FIR, police personnel were deployed in strength around the MLA's residence and office.

Tiruppur Superintendent of Police Shristi Singh is leading the investigation in the case registered at the Kallakurichi All Women Police Station, sources said. Inspector General of Police (Administration) N Kamini is supervising the court-directed probe.

Kallakurichi SP I Shahnaz had received the formal complaint on November 23 and conducted the initial inquiry before handing over the case files.

Earlier, on November 25, Kallakurichi All Women Police Station Inspector Bhuvaneshwari had visited the MLA's residence to serve summons in person.

BJP lambasts TVK over Deepam row

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran on Friday accused the ruling TVK government of shifting the blame onto temple trustees and dragging hereditary priests into the Thirupparankundram deepam controversy to cover up its alleged mistake.

Nagenthran alleged that the government, led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, was attempting to evade accountability over the lighting of the ceremonial lamp on the Deepathoon, a stone pillar atop the Thirupparankundram hill, in Madurai. He claimed that the government had violated a Supreme Court order on the issue.

The BJP leader demanded that state ministers S Ramesh and R Nirmal Kumar immediately stop allegedly intimidating and harassing the sthanikars, or hereditary priests, of the Arulmigu Subrahmanya Swamy Temple in Thirupparankundram.

With PTI inputs

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