Kalamassery Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

The Kalamassery Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 77 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM), Left Democratic Front (LDF), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), United Democratic Front (UDF), the Janata Dal Secular (JDS), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Kalamassery Assembly constituency comes under the Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, P Rajeeve of the Communist Party of India (CPI) won the seat by defeating Union Muslim League (IUML) candidate VE Abdul Gafoor with a margin of 15,336 votes.

Kalamassery Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Kerala is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Kerala was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Kalamassery Assembly constituency is a part of the Ernakulam district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,01,482 voters in the Kalamassery constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 97,979 were male and 1,03,502 were female voters. One voter belonged to the third gender. 2,956 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kalamassery in 2021 was 74 (69 men and 5 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Kalamassery constituency was 1,90,323. Out of this, 92,261 voters were male, 98,062 were female. No voters belonged to a third gender. There were 687 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kalamassery in 2016 was 156 (101 men and 55 women).

Kalamassery Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Kerala.

Kalamassery Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Kerala.

Kalamassery Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The candidates will be announced once the dates for the elections are out.

Kalamassery Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate P Rajeeve won the Kalamassery seat with a margin of 15,336 votes (9.91%). He polled 77,141 votes with a vote share of 49.49%. He defeated Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) candidate VE Abdul Gafoor, who got 61,805 votes (39.65%). BDJS candidate PS Jayaraj stood third with 11,179 votes (7.17%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) candidate VK Ebrahim Kunju won the Kalamassery seat with a margin of 12,118 votes (7.82%). He polled 68,726 votes with a vote share of 44.37%. Communist Party of India Marxist (CPM) candidate A M Yousaf got 56,608 votes (36.55%) and was the runner-up. BDJS candidate V Gopakumar stood third with 24,244 votes (15.65%).

Kalamassery Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: P. Rajeev ( Communist Party of India)

2016: VK Ebrahimkunju (Indian Union Muslim League)

2011: VK Ebrahimkunju (Indian Union Muslim League)

Kalamassery Constituency Voter Turnout in 2021 and 2016

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Kalamassery Assembly constituency was 1,55,863 or 77.24 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,54,882 or 81.29 per cent.