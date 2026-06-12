Kakoli Ghosh seeks probe into ex-TMC RS MP Imran's links with extremists groups, writes to EAM Jaishankar

Kolkata:

Rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has alleged that former Rajya Sabha member Imran was alleged associated with extremist groups operating in Bangladesh and a thorough probe needs to be conducted on this.

In an undated letter to External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Kakoli said Imran was nominated to the Upper House with support of the former TMC government. Though she said allegations against Imran remain unverified, "they merit appropriate examination by the competent authorities."

"Concerns have also been raised regarding the alleged non-allotment of land requested by the Indian Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) in certain strategically sensitive areas along the international border of West Bengal, including the Siliguri Corridor ("Chicken's Neck") region. The circumstances surrounding these decisions deserve careful scrutiny from the standpoint of national security," she wrote.

Kakoli's allegations are likely to trigger a fresh political controversy and increase the troubles for TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, whose party is staring at a split. Kakoli is leading the rebel in the Lok Sabha and is among the 19 MPs who have written a letter to Speaker Om Birla against Mamata.

Kakoli, a four-time MP from the Barasat Lok Sabha constituency, has also accused senior TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee of misogyny and verbally abusing her inside the lower House, urging Birla to take action against him. However, Kalyan, a close aide of Mamata, has refuted the charges and said Kakoli should have informed about the incident immediately.

Coming to the TMC crisis, Mamata's party is growing through its toughest period, as it is facing a rebellion in the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha and the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. While Kakoli is leading the revolt in the Lok Sabha, expelled leader Ritabrata Banerjee is leading the rebellion in the West Bengal Assembly. Ritabrata has also been declared the House's Leader of Opposition and has support of 64 out of 80 TMC MLAs.

Mamata is now trying to suppress the dissent in TMC, which was ousted from power in West Bengal in the 2026 state elections after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won over 200 seats. The former chief minister has also blamed the saffron party for the crisis, while other TMC leaders are describing the rebels as 'traitors'.

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