Kainchi Dham fair 2026: No private vehicle entry allowed, Police issue major traffic advisory | Details

Dehradun:

With the Foundation Day celebrations at the globally renowned Kainchi Dham temple set to take place on June 15, authorities in Uttarakhand's Nainital district have completed the final phase of preparations for the annual event. Anticipating the arrival of lakhs of devotees from across the country and abroad, the Nainital Police have implemented a comprehensive traffic and security plan to ensure smooth movement and crowd management. According to officials, the special traffic arrangement will remain in force from the morning of June 13 until the night of June 16. Restrictions on heavy goods vehicles will also be in place during this period.

Private vehicles will not be allowed

Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manjunath TC said that devotees will not be allowed to drive their private vehicles directly to the Kainchi Dham temple during the fair. "Whether devotees are coming from the Nainital route, Ramnagar route or Haldwani-Kathgodam route, all vehicles will have to be parked at designated parking locations. After that, devotees will be able to reach Kainchi Dham only through shuttle services," the SSP said. The move has been introduced to prevent traffic congestion and ensure hassle-free movement around the temple premises during the high-footfall event.

Designated parking areas announced

Police officials said deployment of security personnel and briefing of officers will be completed on June 12. Point-to-point briefings at various locations will be held the same evening, following which the traffic plan will become fully operational from June 13. Devotees travelling from Haldwani and Kathgodam in private vehicles will have to park at Bhimtal Parking and Vikas Bhawan Parking.

Meanwhile, visitors arriving from Nainital and Ramnagar will be required to park their vehicles at Metropole Parking and DSA Flats Parking. Dedicated shuttle buses and cab services will operate from these parking locations to transport pilgrims to the temple.

Special arrangements for bus and train passengers

To facilitate pilgrims arriving through public transport, authorities have arranged special shuttle services from Haldwani Bus Stand, Haldwani Railway Station and Kathgodam Railway Station. Mini buses and larger buses will be deployed to carry devotees directly to Kainchi Dham. SSP Manjunath TC said, "All preparations for operating shuttle services have been completed. Adequate vehicles will be available to ensure devotees do not face any inconvenience."

Heavy vehicles banned for four days

To maintain smooth traffic flow during the fair, the movement of all heavy goods vehicles will remain prohibited from June 13 until the night of June 16. However, vehicles carrying milk, LPG cylinders, petroleum products and other essential commodities will be permitted under prescribed conditions.

Police have also identified alternative routes for commercial transport. Goods vehicles travelling towards Bageshwar and Pithoragarh will be diverted via Tanakpur, while those heading to Almora can use the Ramnagar route. Except for essential supply vehicles, entry of heavy goods carriers on the Nainital route will remain prohibited during the event.

Why Kainchi Dham witnesses massive footfall every year

Founded by the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba, Kainchi Dham has emerged as one of India's most visited spiritual destinations. The temple attracts devotees from across the world, including prominent business leaders, celebrities and spiritual seekers. The annual Foundation Day celebrations hold special significance for followers, leading to a massive influx of visitors each year. Authorities therefore implement extensive traffic and security measures to ensure a safe and organised pilgrimage experience.

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