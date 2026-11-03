Kadapa Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: Early trends emerge as vote counting continues

The counting of votes for the Kadapa Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 is underway, with early trends beginning to emerge from the 66 wards. The civic election is part of the Andhra Pradesh Urban Local Body Elections, with results also being declared for 12 other municipal corporations, 77 municipalities and 10 nagar panchayats across the state. The contest has drawn attention as political parties await the ward-wise outcome and the final seat tally that will determine control of the civic body. Kadapa Municipal Corporation has 66 seats, with the majority mark set at 34. Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest counting trends, party-wise leads, ward-wise winners, confirmed results and updates on the Kadapa mayoral contest.