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Kadapa Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: Early trends emerge as vote counting continues

Written By: Anindita Mukhopadhyay
Updated:

Early trends have started emerging as votes are counted across 66 wards. Follow this live blog for ward-wise leads, confirmed winners, party-wise seat tally and the final election outcome.

Kadapa Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE
Kadapa Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE Image Source : India TV

The counting of votes for the Kadapa Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 is underway, with early trends beginning to emerge from the 66 wards. The civic election is part of the Andhra Pradesh Urban Local Body Elections, with results also being declared for 12 other municipal corporations, 77 municipalities and 10 nagar panchayats across the state. The contest has drawn attention as political parties await the ward-wise outcome and the final seat tally that will determine control of the civic body. Kadapa Municipal Corporation has 66 seats, with the majority mark set at 34. Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest counting trends, party-wise leads, ward-wise winners, confirmed results and updates on the Kadapa mayoral contest.

Live updates :Kadapa Municipal Corporation Election Results

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  • 10:37 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Kadapa postal ballot tally: TDP+ leads YSRCP by 16 votes

    In the postal ballot count for the Kadapa mayoral election, the TDP-led alliance is ahead of YSRCP by 16 votes. The current tally stands at TDP+ 172, YSRCP 156 and Others 17. The counting of regular ballots will determine how the overall contest unfolds.

  • 10:27 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    TDP-led alliance takes early lead in Kadapa postal ballot count

    As per reports, the TDP-led alliance has taken the lead in the postal ballot counting for the Kadapa Municipal Corporation mayoral election. According to the initial figures, TDP+ has secured 172 votes, while the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has received 156 votes. Others have polled 17 votes.

  • 8:30 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Kadapa awaits first counting trends

    The counting process is underway in Kadapa, with attention focused on the emerging trends across its 66 municipal wards. The initial updates will indicate how the candidates are performing in the civic election.

  • 8:05 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Counting of votes begins in Kadapa

    The counting of votes for the Kadapa Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 has begun. The results will determine the political composition of the civic body, which has a total of 66 wards.

  • 7:53 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Kadapa awaits ward-wise election results

    The focus now shifts to Kadapa as the counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation elections gets underway. The State Election Commission will announce the winners across all 66 wards as the counting process progresses.

  • 7:52 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Counting of votes for Kadapa Municipal Corporation to begin at 8 AM

    The counting of votes for the Kadapa Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 is scheduled to begin at 8 AM on November 3. The civic body has 66 wards, and the results will determine its political composition.

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