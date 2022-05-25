Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP leader Jitin Prasada takes dig at Kapil Sibal for quitting Congress, asks 'How's the 'prasad!'

BJP leader Jitin Prasada took a dig at former Congress leader Kapil Sibal for quitting the party and filing his nomination for a Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh as an independent, backed by the Samajwadi Party. In an apparent payback, Prasad tweeted, 'How's the 'prasad'!'.

His tweet came in reference to June, 2021 when Prasada quit the Congress party and joined the BJP. Back then, Sibal had tweeted, "Jitin Prasada Joins BJP. The question is will he get 'prasada' from BJP or is he just a ‘catch’ for UP elections? In such deals, if ‘ideology’ doesn’t matter changeover is easy."

Prasada, a former member of the G23 who had written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi seeking an organisational overhaul before quitting the party and joining the BJP.

Back when Sibal used to 'prasad' pun against Jitin Prasada, it didn't go down well with him. He got his payback moment when Sibal announced he quit the Congress on May 16 and filed his nomination as a Samajwadi Party-supported Independent candidate on Wednesday. Prasada tagged Sibal's tweet and gave it back to him in words the latter had used when he quit the Congress.

Announcing that he had resigned from the Congress last week, Kapil Sibal on Wednesday filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha as an Independent supported by the Samajwadi Party.

Sibal, whose exit is another jolt for the electorally battered Congress, said his ideology is related to the party he has been with for three decades.

