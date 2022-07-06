Follow us on Image Source : PTI-FILE 'Kaali' poster row: Canada's Aga Khan Museum apologizes for 'causing offence' to Hindu community

Kaali poster row: Amid the ongoing controversy over the poster of the documentary film 'Kaali', Canada's Toronto-based Aga Khan Museum has issued an apology for "inadvertently causing offence" to members of the Hindu community. In a statement, the museum talked about Toronto Metropolitan University's project 'Under the Tent', and said that one of the 18 short videos under the project and its accompanying social media post caused offence to the Hindu community, for which the museum is apologetic. The project brought together works from students of diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds, the museum said.

"Toronto Metropolitan University's project presentation was hosted at the Aga Khan Museum in the context of the Museum's mission to foster intercultural understanding and dialogue through the arts. Respect for diverse religious expressions and faith communities forms an integral part of that mission," the statement.

"The Museum deeply regrets that one of the 18 short videos from 'Under the Tent' and its accompanying social media post have inadvertently caused offence to members of the Hindu and other faith communities," it added.

Controversy behind poster of Goddess Kaali

A poster for a documentary directed by filmmaker Leena Manimekalai has drawn flak on social media for hurting religious sentiments with the depiction of Goddess Kaali. The Madurai-born, Toronto-based filmmaker had earlier taken to Twitter to share a poster of her film which depicted a woman dressed in a costume portraying the Goddess and smoking. A flag of the LGBT community is seen in the background. The portrayal of Goddess Kali in the poster did not go down well with a section of social media users who have demanded the poster be withdrawn. Some even demanded strict action against her and the hashtag '#ArrestLeenaManimekal' is trending on Twitter.

Indian High Commission asks to withdraw poster

Indian High Commission on Monday urged Canadian authorities to withdraw the disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods showcased as part of the 'Under the Tent' project at the Aga Khan Museum, Toronto. "We urge the Canadian authorities and the event organizers to withdraw all such provocative material," the Indian High Commission in Canada said in a statement. "Our Consulate General in Toronto has conveyed these concerns to the organizers of the event. We are also informed that several Hindu groups have approached authorities in Canada to take action," the release added.

Meanwhile, Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai has landed in legal trouble after a police complaint was filed against her for hurting religious sentiments through a poster of her documentary 'Kaali'.

(With ANI Inputs)

