Sunday, October 09, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. K Chandrashekar Rao changed TRS name to BRS on advice of 'Tantriks': Nirmala Sitharaman

K Chandrashekar Rao changed TRS name to BRS on advice of 'Tantriks': Nirmala Sitharaman

Bharat Rashtra Samithi news: Nirmala Sitharaman said that when Telangana state was formed in 2014, it was a revenue surplus state.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Chennai Published on: October 09, 2022 9:54 IST
Bharat Rashtra Samithi news, K Chandrashekhar Rao changed Telangana Rashtra Samithi name to Bharat R
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). KCR changed TRS name to BRS on advice of 'Tantriks': Nirmala Sitharaman.

Highlights

  • Nirmala Sitharaman said Telangana CM betrayed state & changed TRS' name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi
  • When Telangana state was formed in 2014, it was a revenue surplus state: Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Telangana now has borrowings of Rs 3 lakh cr with debt to GSDP ratio touching almost 25%: Sitharaman

Bharat Rashtra Samithi news: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday (October 8) said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR, betrayed the state and changed TRS' name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on the advice of 'Tantriks'.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was formed to realise the Telangana sentiment... at that time, it was said that funds, water and appointments (jobs) are the priorities for Telangana statehood ambition, the Union Minister said.

"It was also stated that there will be social justice and women empowerment. But, for four years from 2014 to 2018, there was not a single woman minister in TRS government. Even after TRS's re-election, for almost a year, there was no woman minister. Apparently, women were not given representation in the Cabinet on the advice of some Tantriks," Sitharaman said.

The Minister said that when Telangana state was formed in 2014, it was a revenue surplus state.

"Today, Telangana state has borrowings of Rs 3 lakh crore with debt to GSDP ratio touching almost 25 per cent.

"On water, Kaleswaram project was supposed to have been completed with a budget of Rs 40,000 crore but this has shot up to Rs 1,40,000 crore without a proper explanation on reasons for escalation. On the third promise of jobs, TRS government has not kept its promise and betrayed people. On all three fronts of funds, water and jobs, the TRS government has totally failed," said Sitharaman.

The Minister said that KCR, on the advice of Tantriks and numerologists, stopped going to the Secretariat, did not induct women for many years in his cabinet and now has changed party's name to BRS on Tantrik's advice.

"After failing and betraying people of Telangana, Telugu language, he has now launched BRS as a national party. The new party is doomed to fail," she added.

Related Stories
Finance ministry to kick-start budgetary exercise from October 10

Finance ministry to kick-start budgetary exercise from October 10

Educational institutions must produce students who can meet India's development goals: FM

Educational institutions must produce students who can meet India's development goals: FM

'Thank god Manmohan Singh didn't serve unpalatable food like demonetisation, GST': P Chidambaram

'Thank god Manmohan Singh didn't serve unpalatable food like demonetisation, GST': P Chidambaram

Finance Minsister Nirmala Sitharaman interacts with vegetable vendors in Chennai | Watch

Finance Minsister Nirmala Sitharaman interacts with vegetable vendors in Chennai | Watch

(With IANS inputs) 

ALSO READ: Bharat Rashtra Samithi: Telangana CM KCR turns TRS into national party ‘BRS’

ALSO READ: TRS leader distributes free alcohol, chicken ahead of Telangana CM's national party launch | Watch

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News