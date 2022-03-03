Follow us on Image Source : @SALMANNIZAMI_ Watch | When Jyotiraditya Scindia had a spat with Romanian Mayor

A video of Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and the Mayor of Romania engaging in a verbal spat is going viral on social media. In the video that was recorded at a relief camp, the Aviation Minister was seen interrupted by the Romanian Mayor. "Explain to the students when they will leave home. I provide the shelter, I provide the food and I helped them".

To which Scindia responded, "I will decide what I will speak upon."

The video showed some Indian students clapping at the Mayor's words. Scindia was addressing students at the relief camp and was talking to them about the process of the evacuation.

The video soon went viral on social media, with Congress leaders bashing the BJP leader. Congress leader Salman Nizami tweeted the video, and said, "Jumlas can work in India, but not on foreign soil. See how Romanian Mayor schooled the Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya ScIndia at a relief camp."

The tweet got many replies:

Latest India News