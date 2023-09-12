Scindia slams Rahul Gandhi, says 'some parties get restless when India shines on global platform'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (R), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia made a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government on foreign land. Speaking to reporters, The BJP leader said that some parties get restless when India shines on a global platform. Taking a swipe at the Wayanad MP, Scindia stated that some people have the mentality of demeaning others instead of improving themselves.

Scindia takes swipe at Rahul Gandhi

"India organised a successful G20 under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi... The global leaders did 'Bharat Darshan' and saw its financial and spiritual power... Some parties with petty mentality are jealous of the successful G20 and criticised this on foreign soil," the Civil Aviation Minister said.

The BJP leader further said the people of India are well aware of such “negative forces” and they would teach them a lesson for the third consecutive time in the next Lok Sabha polls. He was replying to a question about Gandhi's remarks against the Centre on the "Bharat vs India" debate and other issues during his visit to Europe.

What Rahul Gandhi said on 'Bharat vs India'?

Addressing a media conference in Brussels on September 8, the Congress MP claimed that the Opposition naming its alliance Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) has "disturbed" Prime Minister Narendra Modi enough that he wants a name change for the country.

“I'm perfectly happy with the names that we have in our Constitution. India, that is Bharat, works perfectly well for me,” he said when asked which name he prefers. “But I think these, in a sense to me, are panic reactions. There's a little bit of fear in the government. These are distraction tactics," Gandhi added.

