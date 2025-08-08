Jyotiraditya Scindia leads Digvijaya Singh to stage in rare public warmth, gesture steals spotlight: Video Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijaya Singh were present in Bhopal to attend a private school event. During the event, Scindia, who was seated in front of the stage, took the veteran Congress leader by the hand and led him up to the stage.

Bhopal:

A rare show of bonhomie was on display between Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Congress MP Digvijaya Singh when the two met during an event in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

Scindia and Singh were present in Bhopal to attend a private school event. During the event, Scindia, who was seated in front of the stage, took the veteran Congress leader by the hand and led him up to the stage.

Take a look at the video here:

Scindia and Singh are known for their political rivalry. In 2002, Scindia entered the political scene after he contested from the Guna Lok Sabha constituency following his father Madhavrao Scindia's demise in a plane crash in Mainpuri in 2002.

Singh also holds significance in the Guna Lok Sabha constituency, which has four assembly segments - Guna, Raghogarh, Bamori and Chachoura. Singh, a former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, hails from Raghogarh constituency.

Singh has also been critical of Scindia, a former leader of Congress, and had once said that the latter was just a child. He, however, had said that he does not have a dispute with Scindia because he was the one who introduced him to the Congress.

Later, Scindia, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2020, had accused Singh of targeting his family. "Digvijaya Singh has spent his entire life targeting my father and me. I have never targeted him," the Union Minister had said.