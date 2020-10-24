Exclusive: Congress' govt in Madhya Pradesh was a 'gaddari ki sarkar': Jyotiraditya Scindia to India TV

Image Source : FILE PHOTO BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia speaks to India TV exclusively, ahead of Madhya Pradesh by-polls.

Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia might not be in the fray as a candidate for Madhya Pradesh by-elections but still the elections on 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh is all about him. As 16 out of 28 seats are in Gwalior-Chambal region, it is considered to be the pocket borough of Scindia's, though he lost the last Lok Sabha election but a lot has changed in last 18 months.

Amid this, India TV spoke to Jyotiraditya Scindia on the by-elections, as all his loyalist who switched sides to BJP after Scindia quit the Congress party are in the fray from BJP, as it's candidates for the forthcoming polls. When asked whether this is the most crucial election of his life he says, "every election is important, and no election is easy, and that's the beauty of democracy".

Scindia says that Gwalior-chambal region played a key role even in forming the Congress government in the state, adding, "there was contribution of Gwalior-Chambal region in making him (Kamal Nath) the chief minister, 26 out of 34 seats were won in the region by Congress, and he became the chief minsiter".

Scindia said Congress' government was a "Gaddari ki Sarkar" and adds on to say "Kisano (farmers) aur naujawano (youth) ke saath Gaddari hui, mahilao ke saath Gaddari hui, and when I was not heard I decided to join BJP" (Kamal Nath's government was a traitorous regime that betrayed farmers, women and youngsters).

When asked about Congress' campaign which calls him gaddar, Scindia said, "just tell me one example even of one panch, sarpanch or jeela panchayat member who would sacrifice his tenure in 15 months, here you have 22 MLAs and 6 out of them were the cabinet minister... these 22 are our yoddhas."

"Kamal Nath is only worried that he had lost his chair, and isn't concerned about anyone," he added.

When asked about his own personal ambition being the reason for him to leave Congress, Scindia said, "I have not become the CM, personal ambition is when you get the chair, I worked hard for Congress, I didn't become the PCC, I didn't say anything. I didn't become the CM, I supported Kamal Nath ji. I am in BJP today, I am not the Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh ji is the Chief minsiter not me."

Responding to whether he sees himself as future Chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia told India TV, "I have never worried about my future, that's what my father also did, I only want to serve people of the country, my aim is to serve the people. Mai padd, kursi aur lal batti ki khoj mei kabhi nahi nikla hoon, mera khoj jantan ki sewa aur Pragati".

Speaking on Kamal Nath refusing to apologise for his 'item' remark on a woman BJP candidate, Scindia said, "look at the arrogance of Kamal Nath, he is not ready to listen to even his own party's former president."

However, Scindia refused to answer any questions about Congress and said, "I have always believed that opportunism is against my rules, I have not spoken anything in last seven months, past is past for me. I am not in Congress, you please speak to Congress about their internal issues".

Scindia said he is hopefull of BJP winning all seats in by-elections adding these were all Congress seats, whatever BJP gets, is its gain.

By-elections will be interesting, remains to be seen whether Congress will be able to win back all its seats or will it be BJP that will snatch away these seats from Congress and increase its tally in the Madhya Pradesh House.

