Rejig in Congress on heels of Jyotiraditya blow, young face made Delhi president

Image Source : TWITTER Rejig in Congress at heels of Jyotiraditya blow, young face made Delhi president

Congress on Wednesday appointed Anil Chaudhary as its Delhi unit president. Official announcement of the appointment came on the day when Jyotiraditya Scindia was inducted in Bharatiya Janata Party.

Rejig in Congress at heels of Jyotiraditya blow, young face made Delhi president

The party has also named five vice-presidents for the DPCC.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi named Chaudhary president and Abhishek Dutt, Shivani Chopra, Jaikishan, Mudit Agarwal and Ali Hassan vice-presidents of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC), a party statement said.

Subhash Chopra had resigned as the Delhi Congress chief in February, taking moral responsibility for the party's debacle in the Assembly polls.

The Congress drew a blank for the second time in a row in the Delhi Assembly polls and reduced its vote share from 9.7 per cent in 2015 to 4.27 per cent this time.

(More to follow)