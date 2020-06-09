Tuesday, June 09, 2020
     
Jyotiraditya Scindia complains of fever and sore throat, admitted to Delhi's Max Hospital

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother have been admitted to a Delhi hospital after they showed symptoms such as sore throat and fever. Scindia and his mother have been admitted to Max Hospital in Saket.

New Delhi Updated on: June 09, 2020 15:20 IST
BJP leader and MP from Madhya Pradesh's Guna district Jyotiraditya Scindia, mother have been admitted to a Delhi hospital.

Delhi's Max hospital in Saket has been declared as COVID-19 hospital as cases in the city continues to rise.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was tested for coronavirus after he showed symptoms such as mild fever and sore throat. More to follow.

