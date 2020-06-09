Jyotiraditya Scindia complains of fever and sore throat, admitted to Delhi's Max Hospital

Image Source : FILE PHOTO BJP leader and MP from Madhya Pradesh's Guna district Jyotiraditya Scindia, mother have been admitted to a Delhi hospital.

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother have been admitted to a Delhi hospital after they showed symptoms such as sore throat and fever. Scindia and his mother have been admitted to Max Hospital in Saket.

Delhi's Max hospital in Saket has been declared as COVID-19 hospital as cases in the city continues to rise.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was tested for coronavirus after he showed symptoms such as mild fever and sore throat. More to follow.

