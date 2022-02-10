'My name is Jyotiraditya Scindia': Minister on Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'maharaj' dig

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/SANSAD TV New Delhi: Union MoS for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday took exception to being referred to as 'maharaj' by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and said "my name is Jyotiraditya Scindia".

This came after Chowdhury addressed the Civil Aviation Minister as 'maharaj' twice in the Lok Sabha while asking a question pertaining to some airport projects in West Bengal during the Question Hour.

"The matter is that one 'maharaj' is a minister, another 'maharaj' Air India, now privatisation is happening," the Congress leader, subsequently, said taking a dig at Scindia, who joined BJP quitting Congress in 2020. In his reply, Scindia first thanked the Congress leader for asking the question.

"And, I want to inform him that my name is Jyotiraditya Scindia. Perhaps, he has some misunderstanding, and keep talking about my past again and again. But I want to inform him," the minister said.

