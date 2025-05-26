Jyoti Malhotra sent to 14-day judicial custody by Hisar court in Pakistan espionage case A Hisar court on Sunday sent YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra to 14-day judicial custody in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged espionage links with Pakistan. Forensic analysis of her mobile phone and electronic gadgets revealed 12TB of digital data, including suspicious money trails.

Hisar:

In a key development, a Hisar court on Sunday sent YouTuber and travel vlogger Jyoti Malhotra to 14 days of judicial custody. Malhotra, who is under investigation for alleged espionage links with Pakistan, was produced in court after the forensic report of her electronic devices revealed damning evidence.

Police sources said they have recovered over 12TB of digital data from her mobile phone and laptop. The forensic analysis indicated one-on-one chats with at least four individuals categorised as PIOs (Pakistani Intelligence Operatives), suspected money trails, and evidence of VIP treatment received during her trip to Pakistan.

Investigators believe Malhotra was in direct contact with the ISI and had received special security clearance and privileges from the Pakistani home ministry. A viral video from that visit showed her being escorted by armed guards, raising further questions about her connections.

Hisar Police said they are still verifying the source of foreign funds she allegedly received. While they are not seeking police remand at this stage, the recovered digital evidence is being examined in depth. Officials claim her timely arrest may have averted a potential national security crisis.