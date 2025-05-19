Jyoti Malhotra's photo with man who took cake to Pakistan Embassy after Pahalgam terror attack surfaces Jyoti Malhotra, a resident of Haryana, was arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information and being in continuous contact with a Pakistani citizen Danish.

New details have emerged in the espionage case against Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, intensifying suspicions about her links with Pakistani operatives. A photo has surfaced showing Malhotra with a man who was spotted bringing a cake to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi just two days after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

Amid this, a photo has emerged showing the arrested YouTuber with the same individual. It is also reported that during her visit to Pakistan, Jyoti recorded a video of the party she attended, where she was seen meeting this man who had brought the cake.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Picture during the party in Pakistan.

Following the conflict between India and Pakistan, the police and various intelligence agencies have stepped up efforts against anti-social elements across the country. In this sequence, YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra has also been arrested by the police on charges of spying in collaboration with Pakistan.

Man carrying cake was seen entering Pakistan High Commission | Video

A man was spotted purportedly carrying a cake while entering the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on April 24, two days after the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 tourists were shot dead by terrorists in cold blood.

A video circulating on social media showed the man being approached by reporters, who questioned him about the purpose of his visit and what the celebration is for which he is bringing a cake. The bearded man donning a brown pathani suit declined to respond and quickly made his way past the media without offering any explanation.

Jyoti Malhotra arrested for sharing sensitive information to Pakistan

Malhotra, who runs a YouTube channel called 'Travel with JO', was arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information and being in continuous contact with a Pakistani citizen. A social media influencer had come in contact with an official Danish from the Pakistan High Commission and had visited Pakistan at least twice in 2024. Police said that Pakistani intelligence operatives were trying to develop her as their asset in India.

Jyoti Malhotra was interrogated for allegedly passing information to the Pakistani side. She allegedly met a Pakistani officer, Ahsan-ur-Rahim, in Delhi, travelled to Pakistan twice, and shared sensitive information. She has been charged under BNS Section 152, Official Secrets Act, 1923 Sections 3, 4 and 5 and she was remanded in police custody for five days for further investigation.

Jyoti Malhotra was in Pakistan before the Pahalgam attack

According to Shashank Kumar Sawan, Superintendent of Police (SP) Hisar, Malhotra was being developed as an asset and had maintained ties with other YouTube influencers and Pakistani nationals.

Sawan further stated that Jyoti was in touch with other YouTube influencers, and they were also in contact with the Pakistan Information Officers (PIOs). He informed that Jyoti used to go to Pakistan, like on sponsored trips and was in Pakistan before the Pahalgam attack, and the investigation is ongoing to establish any possible linkages.

