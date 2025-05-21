Jyoti Malhotra, 'spy' YouTuber, confesses to being in touch with Pakistani agents through encrypted apps YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan, has made shocking revelations in her confession.

New Delhi:

Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was recently arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan, has allegedly confessed to having links with Pakistani intelligence agents and said that she was in constant touch with Danish, a former officer of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

Jyoti, whose YouTube channel at present has 3.87 lakh subscribers, came in contact with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish at the Pakistan High Commission in 2023. On May 13, India expelled Ehsan for allegedly indulging in espionage.

What did Jyoti Malhotra say in her confession?

Jyoti told the police and investigation agencies in her statement, "I have a YouTube channel named 'Travel with JO'. I have a passport. My passport number is ********, and I went to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi in connection with getting a visa to go to Pakistan in the year 2023. Where I met Ahsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish. I had taken Danish's mobile number, then I started talking to him."

The YouTuber said, "I travelled to Pakistan twice, where I met Danish's acquaintance Ali Hasan on his request and he arranged for my stay and travel."

Jyoti further disclosed that Ali Hassan introduced her to two individuals believed to be Pakistani intelligence officials - Shakir and Rana Shahbaz. "I took Shakir's mobile number and saved it in my mobile with the name 'Jat Radhawan' so that no one would suspect me."

Jyoti Malhotra confesses to sharing anti-national information

The YouTuber also confessed that she was in touch with Pakistani agents through encrypted social media platforms and has shared anti-national information. She allegedly told her interrogators that she saved Shakir's number under the alias 'Jatt Radhawa' on her phone to avoid suspicion. "After returning to India, I was in constant touch with everyone through social media platforms like WhatsApp, Snapchat, and Telegram, and started exchanging anti-national information. I kept meeting Danish, an officer in the Pak High Commission in Delhi, many times," she added.

