In a major boost to the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, indigenous defence manufacturer IG Defence has successfully test-fired the JWALA MK-1 at the Pokhran firing range in Rajasthan. The company describes it as India's first autonomous Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (CUAS) Micro-Missile System, marking a significant milestone in developing next-generation indigenous counter-drone technologies. According to the company, the system has an operational range of up to 5 kilometres. The company said JWALA MK-1 is an indigenous, autonomous, and cost-effective solution to address the rapidly evolving threat posed by hostile unmanned aerial systems.

According to the company, the missile uses a dual-pulse solid rocket motor and aerodynamic fin controls for propulsion and flight manoeuvrability. It carries a pre-fragmented high-explosive warhead and a proximity fuse. This allows it to detonate near a target rather than relying entirely on direct impact.

Addressing the cost asymmetry of modern warfare

The proliferation of unmanned aerial systems is fundamentally transforming modern military operations. Recent international conflicts, including the US-Iran confrontation, have highlighted the growing deployment of relatively inexpensive attack drones and the economic challenges of countering them using high-cost conventional air-defence interceptors.

This emerging battlefield reality has exposed a critical cost imbalance: low-cost aerial threats can compel militaries to deploy far more expensive interception systems, pressuring interceptor inventories, ammunition sustainability, and the economics of modern warfare. For India, with its complex security environment and evolving aerial threats, developing affordable, scalable and indigenous counter-UAS technologies is a strategic necessity.

System designed to identify potential hostile drone targets

According to IG Defence, the system identifies potential hostile drone targets, classifies them, and facilitates airborne neutralisation through an integrated mission autonomy architecture.

Given India’s complex security landscape and the increasing frequency of rogue drone activity along its borders, developing scalable, affordable, and indigenous counter-drone solutions has become a top strategic priority. By combining micro-missile kinetics with autonomous target engagement, the JWALA MK-1 aims to close this tactical gap without relying on costly traditional air-defence assets.

'Aatmanirbharta 2.0' in defence

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India's bid to achieve 'aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in defence is entering the "second phase" as he called on all associated stakeholders to develop top-end and state-of-the-art technologies in the sector.

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