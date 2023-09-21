India's response to Canada PM Trudeau's allegations over killing of Khalistani terrorist I KEY POINTS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Canadian PM Justin Trudeau (right) with Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (right)

Tensions have been rising between India and Canada over the killing of a Khalistani supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Meanwhile, India has suspended visa services for Canadian nationals on Thursday (September 21). As per reports, India has also ordered to minimise the strength of diplomatic staff in Ottawa in order to secure them from threats posed by Khalistani terror groups and social media platforms. Tension between the two countries escalated after Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke, a Khalistani terrorist and a wanted gangster, who escaped to Canada from Punjab's Moga district, was killed in a shootout.

India suspended visa process for Canadian nationals earlier in the day. According to the MEA, Indian High Commission consulates in Canada were temporarily unable to process visa applications as work was disrupted due to security issues.

On the issue of security measures, MEA spokesperson said "If you're talking about reputational issues and reputational damage, if there's any country that needs to look at this, I think it is Canada and its growing reputation as a place, as a safe haven for terrorists, for extremists, and for organized crime. And I think that's a country that needs to worry about its international reputation."

Meanwhile, on allegations by Canada, MEA said, "Yes these allegations were raised by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau with PM (Modi) and PM rejected them."

Earlier, Trudeau on a visit to India held bilateral talks with PM Modi where he alleged that Canadian intelligence agencies have "credible" information about the involvement of New Delhi in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Subsequently, Canadian Foreign Minister announced the expulsion of an Indian diplomat. India then released a statement where it condemned the 'baseless' allegations levelled by PM Trudeau.

Tensions started rising between the two nations when a Khalistani terrorist, Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Dunek, was killed in a shootout.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau linked the name of Indian agents with the killing of Nijjar.

