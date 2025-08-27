Justices Alok Aradhe and Vipul Manubhai Pancholi elevated as judges of Supreme Court Supreme Court has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges, but has been functioning with just 32 judges. Now, with Justice Alok Aradhe and Vipul Pancholi's elevation will fill up the two vacancies, the apex court will once again function at full strength.

New Delhi:

Bombay High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Patna High Court Chief Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi were on Wednesday elevated as judges of the Supreme Court, according to a Union law ministry notification. In this regard, the Central government gave the nod to the elevation of Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Vipul Pancholi to the Supreme Court of India.

What Law Minister Meghwal said on X?

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal taking to X said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint (i) Shri Justice Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice, Bombay High Court and (ii) Shri Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi, Chief Justice, Patna High Court as Judges of the Supreme Court of India."

SC will function at full strength again

It should be noted that the Supreme Court has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges, but has been functioning with just 32 judges. Now, with Justice Alok Aradhe and Vipul Pancholi's elevation will fill up the two vacancies, the apex court will once again function at full strength.

Check how these judges were elevated?

The five-member collegium comprising CJI BR Gavai and Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, JK Maheshwari and Nagarathna had met on August 25 and recommended to the Centre, the names of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Pancholi for elevation as top court judges.

However, Justice Nagarathna had strongly dissented on the proposal to elevate Justice Pancholi to the Supreme Court, mentioned a report by Bar and Bench.

Justice Nagarathna, in the dissent note, stated that pushing ahead with his appointment could erode “whatever credibility the collegium system still holds," news agency PTI reported, citing sources.

Also Read:

SC Collegium recommends elevation of two High Court chief justices to Supreme Court, check details