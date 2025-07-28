Justice Yashwant Varma's plea: SC questions absence before committee, flags procedural gaps The Supreme Court has questioned procedural gaps in Justice Yashwant Varma’s plea against an in-house inquiry, with the matter now set for further hearing on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court on Monday began hearing a petition filed by Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court, who is challenging the findings of an in-house judicial inquiry that held him guilty of misconduct in connection with the discovery of half-burnt currency notes at his official residence in Delhi. A Bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and A.G. Masih posed sharp questions over the petition’s framing and the conduct of the judge.

The petition seeks to invalidate the internal panel’s findings and the subsequent recommendation for Justice Varma’s removal by then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna. The incident dates back to March 14–15, 2024, when Delhi Police discovered partially burnt cash inside the judge's official bungalow.

SC Questions omission of inquiry report in petition

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Justice Varma, argued that his client was condemned without due process and that sensitive documents were leaked to the media even before any formal parliamentary process began. “The report was made public, and the judge was declared guilty prematurely,” Sibal told the court.

However, the Supreme Court Bench took strong exception to the petition’s omissions. “You should have filed the in-house inquiry report with your petition. This petition should not have been filed like this,” said Justice Datta.

The Bench also questioned why Justice Varma had not raised objections earlier or participated in the internal committee proceedings. “You are a constitutional authority. Why didn’t you appear before the committee? You cannot claim ignorance,” the court stated.

'Why is it problematic to send the report to the President?' — SC asks

A significant moment during the hearing came when the court asked Sibal where the inquiry report had been sent. When Sibal replied that it was sent to the President of India, the court followed up: “Why do you think it is problematic to send the report to the President?”

The Bench clarified that submitting the report to the President and the Council of Ministers did not amount to the Chief Justice “trying to influence” Parliament to initiate impeachment proceedings. The court emphasised that this communication was not inherently unconstitutional or prejudicial.

Sibal: 'Process politicised, Judge pre-judged'

Sibal countered that the entire process had become politicised, citing public release of tapes, online discussion, and premature conclusions drawn by the media. He argued that, as per Article 124(5) and past Constitution Bench rulings, no discussion on a judge’s conduct should occur unless a formal impeachment motion is moved in Parliament.

Next hearing on Wednesday

After hearing initial arguments, the Bench adjourned the case. The hearing will now resume on Wednesday (July 30, 2025), when the court is expected to further examine whether the procedures followed in the inquiry violated constitutional safeguards.