Justice Varma cash-at-home row: SC refuses urgent hearing of plea seeking FIR against HC judge

The Supreme Court on Monday turned down a request seeking an urgent hearing on a plea demanding an FIR against Allahabad High Court's Justice Yashwant Varma over the discovery of cash at his home. Lawyer Mathews Nedumpara urged the bench, comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran, that this was his third petition on the issue and it must be considered for urgent hearing.

The CJI, however, said the petition will be listed in due course. "Do you want it to be dismissed right now?" PTI quoted CJI Gavai as saying.

Replying to this, the lawyer said that it was necessary to consider the plea urgently.

"It is impossible to be dismissed. An FIR has to be registered. Now Varma seems to be asking for that only. There has to be an FIR, an investigation," the lawyer said.

The top court schooled the lawyer for addressing the accused judge as ‘Varma’, adding that he was not the lawyer’s friend. "Is he your friend? He is still Justice Verma. How do you address him? Have some decorum. You are referring to a learned judge. He is still a judge of the court," the CJI said.

100 MPs sign motion to remove Justice Varma

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said over 100 MPs have signed the motion on the removal of Justice Yashwant Varma. 40 of the aforementioned MPs are from the Congress Party, including Rahul Gandhi, Rijiju said.

On May 8, the then Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, gave a nod to the Parliament to initiate impeachment of Justice Varma. He also sent a report on the probe findings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.

As the monsoon session begins today, the motion can be moved anytime.

Probe report in Justice Varma case

A report of the inquiry panel probing the incident had said that Justice Varma and his family members had covert or active control over the store room where a huge cache of half-burnt cash was found, proving his misconduct, which is serious enough to seek his removal.

The three-judge panel headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu of the Punjab and Haryana High Court conducted the inquiry for 10 days, examined 55 witnesses and visited the scene of the accidental fire that started at around 11.