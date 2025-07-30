Justice Varma's case: CJI can inform President, PM if there's evidence of misconduct, says Supreme Court Justice Varma cash-at-home row: Justice Varma, who was repatriated to the Allahabad High Court and has been kept off judicial work, has protested his innocence and has moved the apex court against the committee's findings.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court is hearing Justice Yashwant Varma's plea challenging the legal validity of the in-house inquiry against him over the incident of cash discovery from his official residence.

A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and A G Masih told Justice Varma's lawyer, Kapil Sibal, that if the Chief Justice of India (CJI) possesses material indicating misconduct, he has the authority to inform the President and the Prime Minister.

The bench further stated, "You should have come to us earlier against the in-house inquiry panel's report."

"Your conduct does not inspire confidence. Why did you appear before the in-house committee?" the top court told Justice Varma.

Justice Varma's case: Supreme Court hearing

Kapil Sibal: In-house inquiry panel's recommendation for the removal of Justice Yashwant Varma is unconstitutional. Such a recommendation of finding on review renders it a violation of Article 14. In-house procedure is essentially to aid and advise to CJI; it acts as a prompt for the CJI to recommend removal.

Justice Datta: According to you, the removal of a judge could be traced to only Article 124(4) and (5)?

Kapil Sibal: Yes, it's administrative.

Justice Datta: This in-house procedure is traceable to Iyer. We are trying to understand what relief can be granted in the event that we are with you.

Kapil Sibal: Recommendation of proceedings for removal in this manner would set a dangerous precedent.

Justice Datta: But that won't stop the proceedings. Let's see the Judges Protection Act. You are included within the definition of a judge. Read 3(1) and 3(2).

(With PTI inputs)