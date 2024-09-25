Justice Rajiv Shakdher takes oath as Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Justice Rajiv Shakdher.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday, with the oath of office administered by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. His appointment notification was issued on September 21, marking a significant moment for the judiciary in the state.

Justice Shakdher, born on October 19, 1962, has a distinguished legal career, having served as an additional judge of the Delhi High Court since April 11, 2008, before becoming a permanent judge on October 17, 2011. However, his tenure as Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court will be brief, as he is set to retire on October 18.

Throughout his judicial career, Justice Shakdher has delivered several landmark judgments, notably on progressive social issues. In May 2022, he played a pivotal role in the landmark ruling regarding the criminalisation of marital rape. In a significant split decision, Justice Shakdher advocated for criminalizing non-consensual sex within marriage, stating that the legal immunity granted to husbands is "steeped in patriarchy and misogyny." He emphasised that such immunity contradicts the modern understanding of marriage as a relationship between equals.

Justice Shakdher’s academic credentials include completing his schooling at St. Columba's School in Delhi, earning a B.Com. (Hons.) from Delhi University in 1984 and obtaining his LL.B. from the University of Delhi in 1987. He enrolled as an advocate the same year and also completed Chartered Accountancy from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

In 1994, he pursued an Advanced Course of Law at the Institute of Advanced Legal Studies at the University of London.

