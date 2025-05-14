Justice BR Gavai to take oath as 52nd CJI today: Know all about key judgments, his Congress connection Justice BR Gavai to take oath as 52nd CJI today: Born on 24th November, 1960, at Amravati, he joined the Bar on 16th March, 1985 and worked with late Bar. Raja S. Bhonsale, former Advocate General and Judge of the High Court, till 1987.

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai is all set to take the oath of office on Wednesday as the 52nd Chief Justice of India. President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office. On April 20 Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna officially recommended Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai as his successor, forwarding the proposal to the law ministry as part of the formal appointment process.

Justice Gavai's tenure as Chief Justice will span approximately six months, concluding with his retirement in November 2025.

Justice BR Gavai: All you need to know about him

Born on 24th November, 1960, at Amravati, he joined the Bar on 16th March, 1985 and worked with late Bar. Raja S. Bhonsale, former Advocate General and Judge of the High Court, till 1987.

He practised independently at Bombay High Court from 1987 to 1990. After 1990, he practised mainly before the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court. He also practised in Constitutional Law and Administrative Law. He was the Standing Counsel for the Municipal Corporation of Nagpur, Amravati Municipal Corporation and Amravati University.

He was appointed as Government Pleader and Public Prosecutor for Nagpur Bench on January 17, 2000. he was also elevated as Additional Judge of the High Court on November 14, 2003. he became a permanent Judge of the Bombay High Court on 12th November, 2005. he has presided over Benches having all types of assignments at the Principal Seat at Mumbai as well as Benches at Nagpur, Aurangabad and Panaji.

Article 370 to Electoral Bonds: Check key judgements

Justice Gavai’s landmark judgements include those involving Newsclick founder-editor Prabir Purkayastha and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, a bench led by Justice Gavai established procedural safeguards against arbitrary arrests in stringent laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Justice Gavai was also part of a bench that delivered a landmark verdict in favour of sub-classification of the Scheduled Caste quota.

Among other high-profile constitutional cases, Justice Gavai was part of the bench that scrapped the electoral bonds scheme in February last year. In December 2023, he was also part of another Constitution bench that upheld the Centre’s abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to J&K.

Justice BR Gavai’s Congress connection

While hearing a criminal defamation case against Rahul Gandhi in July 2023, Justice Gavai had offered to recuse, disclosing his family’s affiliation with the Congress.

“There is some difficulty on my part… Though (my father) was not a Congress member, he was associated with Congress and very closely… for more than 40 years. He had been a Member of Parliament, Member of Legislature, with support of the Congress and… And my brother is still in politics and is associated with Congress,” he had said.

However, the government did not seek his recusal and the SC bench eventually stayed the conviction, paving the way for Gandhi’s return to Lok Sabha.