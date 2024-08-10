'Judiciary yielded to brazen dictatorial regime during emergency', says Jagdeep Dhankhar

Follow us on Image Source : JAGDEEP DHANKHAR Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Vice-President, Jagdeep Dhankhar today (August 10) lauded the judiciary's steadfast commitment to the rule of law, while also reflecting on the Emergency period imposed in June 1975 by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. While describing the era of Emergency as the draconian darkest period since independence, Dhankhar expressed concern that during this time, even the highest levels of the judiciary, typically a formidable citadel of basic rights, yielded to the brazen dictatorial regime.

"The highest court ruled that no one could move any court for enforcement of rights as long as the emergency lasted," the Vice President remarked, pointing out the severe implications of this ruling on the liberties of countless citizens."Liberty was held to ransom by an individual, and thousands across the country were arrested without any fault except that they believed in Bharat Maa and nationalism at heart," he added.

Jagdeep Dhankhar praised the courage of nine High Courts during this dark chapter, particularly the High Court of Rajasthan. Reflecting on the long-term impact of the Emergency, the Vice President emphasised the detrimental effect it had on India's development trajectory.

"Imagine for a moment, if the judiciary at the highest level had not caved in, had not capitulated to unconstitutional mechanisms, and had not yielded to the dictatorship of Smt. Indira Gandhi, there would have been no Emergency. Our nation would have attained greater development much sooner. We would not have had to wait for decades," he said.

The Vice President praised the government for observing June 25 as "Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas," as a solemn reminder of the day when the Constitution of India was recklessly trampled upon by an individual. He underscored the presence of forces that harbour a "pernicious agenda and sinister designs" aimed at weakening the nation from within, often in ways that are not easy to instantly discern. The Vice President cautioned that these forces might infiltrate the three institutions meant to protect democracy, with their true intentions unknown to us.

He further expressed deep concern over attempts to infuse a narrative suggesting that what transpired in a neighbouring country could soon unfold in India. Questioning certain individuals who have made such assertions, he requested the citizens be vigilant against such narratives. The Vice President warned against anti-national forces exploiting our fundamental constitutional institutions to legitimise their actions. He emphasised that these forces aim to derail our democracy and urged citizens to prioritise national interests above all else.

