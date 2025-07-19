Judicial custody of Bikram Majithia, SAD leader, extended till August 2 in money laundering case On July 8, the Punjab and Haryana High Court allowed Bikram Majithia a three-week window to revise his petition challenging his arrest. During the subsequent bail hearing on July 16, his counsel requested additional time to make the necessary amendments, a plea that the court accepted.

Mohali:

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia's judicial custody has been extended until August 2 by a Mohali court in connection with an alleged money laundering and disproportionate assets case. He was presented in court on Saturday (July 19) following the completion of his earlier 14-day remand. Majithia was first remanded to judicial custody on July 6, which was initially valid until July 19.

Legal proceedings and bail plea amendment

On July 8, the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted Majithia three weeks to amend his petition challenging his arrest. During a bail hearing on July 16, Majithia's counsel sought more time to revise the petition, which the court accepted. The High Court is now scheduled to hear the amended petition on July 29.

Details of the arrest and charges

Majithia was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on June 25 under the Prevention of Corruption Act, after a raid at his residence in Amritsar. He was then taken to Mohali and remanded to the Vigilance Bureau for seven days, which was later extended by four more days. He is currently lodged in New Nabha Jail.

Allegations of political vendetta

Special Public Prosecutor Ferry Sofat confirmed the court's decision to extend judicial remand, stating that the initial bail application had errors and needed to be resubmitted. Meanwhile, SAD leader Daljit S Cheema criticised the state's heavy-handed security measures and accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of engaging in vendetta politics, likening the situation to the Emergency era.

“This government wants to defame the Akali Dal leadership by spreading lies and false propaganda,” Cheema alleged.