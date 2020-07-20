Image Source : FILE Jubilant Life Science gets nod for emergency use of Remdesivir

Jubilant Life Science has reportedly received permission to manufacture Remdesivir for emergency use with same conditions as given to other companies like Hetero, Cipla and Mylan. This will boost production of the lifesaving COVID-19 drug, which has been approved for use on critical patients, News18.com reported.

Earlier, The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Saturday gave approval to both Hetero Labs and Cipla to manufacture and market much awaited remdesivir for the treatment of severe COVID-19 patients.

Remdesivir is an experimental drug from US based drug maker Gilead that has shown to bring down the viral load in patients and hence help in faster discharge. Reportedly, Gilead has on June 1 received emergency approval from India’s drug controller to sell Remdesivir under the brand name Veklury.

Meanwhile, AIIMS-Delhi on Monday began the process of recruiting volunteers for conducting human clinical trials of the indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin, the premier medical institute's director Dr Randeep Guleria said. He also said that there is not much evidence of community transmission of COVID-19 happening at the national level.

AIIMS-Delhi is among the 12 sites selected by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) for conducting Phase I and II randomised, double-blind and placebo-controlled clinical trials of Covaxin.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage